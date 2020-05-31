Mahesh Babu announces 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' on dad Krishna's birthday, fans go gaga over his looks

Sunday, May 31, 2020
     
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on the birthday of his father and superstar Krishna took it as an opportunity to amaze fans with the announcement of the next film titled 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' directed by Parasuram. Look how fans went gaga over his new look!

New Delhi Updated on: May 31, 2020 11:36 IST
Telegu superstar Mahesh Babu's fans have been waiting for him to announce his new project ever since the release of the last film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor on the birthday of his father and superstar Krishna took it as an opportunity to amaze fans with the announcement of the next film titled 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.' Directed by Parasuram, the movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels production along with GMB Entertainment. The music has been given by SS Thaman while PS Vinod is the director of photography. The remaining cast and crew will be announced soon. Talking about the first look and the title, they were announced on social media by the actor and director. Mahesh shared his glimpse and wrote, "Here it is!!! #SarkaruVaariPaata... Blockbuster start for another hattrick." 

While, Parasuram tweeted, "My long wait to direct superstar Mahesh Babu garu has come to an end. Overjoyed and eagerly waiting to be on the sets. It’s a dream come true." Have a look at their tweets here:

The project, which will go on the floors as soon as the lockdown is lifted. As soon as the first look poster was released, fans all over went gaga over Mahesh Babu's new look. His long hair, earrings and one rupee coin tattoo caught everyone's attention and people came to Twitter to express their excitement. Have a look at how Twitterati reacted on the same:

Meanwhile, the superstar wished Krishna on Twitter and wrote, "All that I am and trying to be... I owe it all to you!! Happy birthday, Nana My evergreen superstar."

Former actress and wife Namrata Shirodkar also penned down a note for Krishna that read, "A superstar, an icon, a legend an inspiration to millions... he’s all of this to everyone but to me he is a father in law who is kind and loving... who dotes on me and my family... someone who stands tall when I need advice or a shoulder to lean on... He’s always there for me and I’m so grateful to him for always being there!! He replaced my father so beautifully and made me so at home in his family and his world... they make very few like him." 

