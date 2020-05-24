Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESHBABU Lockdown diaries: Mahesh Babu plays 'who is taller' with son. Guess who won?

Amid lockdown, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is making the most of his time by bonding with his children, as his latest video with son Gautham proves. In his latest Instagram video, the actor is seen playing ‘who is taller' with his 13-year-old son. In the clip, Gautam tells his father that he is not that tall, and the actor then challenges his son to see who is taller. Gautam bursts out laughing.

"Height check!! He's tall #LockdownShenanigans," the actor wrote while sharing the video. Have a look at the same here:

Their daughter Sitara also makes a cameo in the video. She is seen playing around, and then joins her father and brother in the video. Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula Ghattamaneni commented on the post. She wrote: "I think Gautam is taller. At 13 you were not even close to his height."

Throughout the lockdown, the actor has used social media to give a glimpse of his lockdown life with wife Namrata Shirodkar and children.

