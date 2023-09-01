Kushi Twitter Reviews: Fans hail Samantha Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's engaging love story

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kushi Twitter Reviews

The much-anticipated Telugu film, Kush, starring the dynamic duo Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, hit theaters on September 1. Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The movie showcases Aaradhya and Viplav, played by Samantha and Vijay, who take us on their romantic journey. Let's see what the netizens are saying about Kushi on Twitter.

The film that has garnered the much-coveted U/A certificate from the censor board, has been termed a cinematic masterpiece. A user said, " A well-crafted family entertainer, "KUSHI" stands out as an engaging and refined film. Shiva Nirvana rightly presents a narrative that entertains throughout. A fresh entertainer after months. " Another added, "#Kushi Overall Review: Hit Bomma, Good 1st Half, Super 2nd Half, VD & Sam Valla characters lived in the character, Songs & BGM, Excellent Story, Cinematography & Editing too good, #VijayDeverakonda #Samantha #Kushireview #KushiOnSep1st #Kushi." A third user said, "Kushi is a good movie. It has a simple story, and Samantha and Vijay Devarakonda's performances shine. The first half is okay. The second half, with emotional scenes, works well. Overall, the movie is satisfying, and fans of Vijay Devarakonda won't be disappointed. Samantha has made a strong comeback."

Actor Sai Dharam Tej wrote, The Love & Expectations around #Kushi is beautiful.@Samanthaprabhu2 Glad you're finding so much love for your strength. Love from this fanboy too. All the best @TheDeverakonda @ShivaNirvana @HeshamAWMusic & @MythriOfficial a lovely blockbuster."

Take a look at other reviews:

About Kushi

The story of this movie begins in Kashmir when Viplav (Vijay Deverakonda) becomes captivated upon seeing Aradhya (Samantha), also known as Begum. Viplav falls in love at first sight, unaware that he is a Brahmin. In a surprising turn of events, he attempts to persuade the elders. Since both families do not agree, they decide to get married against their family's wish to prove that their love is the greatest in the world. The film signifies the reunion of Samantha and Vijay after their last collaboration in the 2018 film 'Mahanati.'

The music of the film has been given by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi also stars Rahul Ramakrishna, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in key roles. Ahead of its release, Kushi witnessed advance bookings of a total of 2 lakhs on BookMyShow.

