KGF Chapter 2 vs Beast: Yash clears the air on clash with Vijay's film, his interesting comment grabs eyeballs

Highlights 'Beast' starring Thalapathy Vijay is releasing on April 13

Yahs's 'KGF 2' is arriving on April 14

The huge clash is said to have a great impact on both the biggies

Ever since the release date of Yash's film KGF: Chapter 2 has been announced, there has been constant murmur about its clash with actor Vijay's upcoming film Beast. It was earlier reported that Tamil superstar Vijay's 'Beast' and Kannada's sensational movie 'KGF 2' will be clashing at the box office. While 'Beast' is releasing on April 13, 'KGF 2' is arriving on April 14. Recently, when the Kannada hero was present at the gala trailer launch event of his film 'KGF: Chapter 2', he addressed his movie's clash with Tamil actor's film. Calling out for support to both actors, Yash spoke some sweet words at the event.

The huge clash is said to have a great impact on both the biggies, as they are two of the most-awaited movies in the South. Yash, who spoke at the mega trailer launch event on Sunday, conveyed his best wishes to Thalapathy Vijay. Speaking about the same, the 'Googly' hero, Yash made a very interesting comment.

"There is no such thing called the clash between 'KGF 2' and 'Beast'. This isn't politics to clash with each other. We are making films. It is upon us to celebrate these two films rather than projecting it the other way around", Yash said, adding, "Thalapathy Vijay sir has contributed so much to the cinema. I respect my seniors and I am sure Vijay sir's fans will celebrate both films. It'll be 'KGF 2' and 'Beast'."

Yash's comments are drawing good responses from Vijay's fans and 'KGF' fans alike.

The Kannada period action drama is being dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, and released nationally on April 14. With a combination of a fast-paced narrative, mind-blowing action sequences, peppy soundtrack and superlative performances, 'Chapter 1' set new milestones following its 2018 release, earning Rs 250 crore -- a record for a Kannada film. With the addition of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon to the cast, 'Chapter 2' is expected to surpass the records set by 'Chapter 1'.

Talking about Vijay's film Beast, the movie has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. Two songs from the film that have been released by the unit so far have only gone on to add to the excitement and have raised expectations from the film even further.

In fact, the first song 'Arabic Kuthu' garnered a whopping 200 Mmillion views on YouTube. The second single, 'Jolly O Gymkhana', which was released sometime back has already got 20 million views on YouTube.