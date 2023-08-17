Kamal Haasan wishes Indian 2 filmmaker Shankar on his birthday; shares post on social media

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kamal Haasan wishes director Shankar Shanmugam on his birthday.

S Shankar, one of the most successful filmmakers in Tamil cinema, celebrated his birthday. The Game Changer team celebrated Shankar’s birthday while on the sets. Ram Charan and Dil Raju were also present during the celebrations. Whereas Shankar’s other team Indian 2 also wished him happy birthday on social media. Kamal Haasan and Shankar go way back, and they have given one of the biggest hits of all time Indian.

Kamal Haasan took to social media to share a picture of him and Shankar and wrote in the caption, “Many more happy returns of this, Dear Shankar ji”.

For the unversed, Indian was Shankar’s third film and was released in 1996 and became the instant classic of Tamil cinema. They are reuniting for the second part of Indian and fans are eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated film.

Indian 2 is a thriller that will serve as a sequel. In the first part, Kamal Haasan played an aged freedom fighter who fights his way against corruption. The sequel features Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. The project will also mark the first collaboration between Kamal and Kajal. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhyanidhi Stalin, the film will also feature Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in significant roles.

