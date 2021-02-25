Drishyam 3 in pipeline confirms Jeethu Joseph, says Mohanlal liked climax

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHANLALMEDIACLUB Drishyam 3 in pipeline confirms Jeethu Joseph, says Mohanlal liked the climax

The Jeethu Joseph directorial Drishyam 2 has been successfully winning hearts ever since its release and has earned the OTT Blockbuster status. The film is being praised by both the critiques and the fans. The well-knitted screenplay and actor Mohanlal's stellar performance have taken the film to the stairway of success. The level of excitement and love for the film has been reaching an extent that fans are already demanding a sequel of the film. At a media interaction in Kerala director Jeethu Joseph confirmed that he has written a magnificent climax for Drishyam 3.

He said, "I discussed the climax of Drishyam 3 with Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor and they liked it."

Though he said that the 3rd installment of the Drishyam franchise won't happen that soon. He added, "But, the shooting of Drishyam 3 will not happen soon. It will take at least three years from now for the film to go on floors. Some things still need to be clarified in the script. I will add new things when I get them."

Drishyam 2 was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. With Drishyam 2 hitting the screens, comparisons are bound to happen with the first film in the franchise. However, Mohanlal requested his fans not to compare the film with Drishyam that released seven years ago. He said in an interview, "Drishyam 2 is an intelligent suspense-thriller. Yes, the first film was one too. But all I can say now is that the sequel will be an edge-of-the-seat crime-thriller with more twists and turns. I would request the audience not to compare it with the first film. This one is best enjoyed as an independent film."

Talking about his character and the film, Mohanlal said: "It is very difficult to understand Georgekutty. He is a very interesting character in the sense that, if you commit a crime and manage to protect yourself from getting caught, you would have that kind of intelligence."

