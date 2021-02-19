Drishyam 2 Movie Review & Twitter Reactions: Mohanlal's fans say 'intelligent film' but miss theater release

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIMEVIDEOIN Drishyam 2 Movie Review & Twitter Reactions

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's much-awaited film Drihsyam 2 has finally released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The film is a sequel to 2013 Jeethu Joseph film that left the viewers on a high with its suspense and intelligent writing. Of course, the stars added the drama required for a thrilling experience. With Drishyam 2, Mohanlal has returned to the world of Georgekutty and his family. Starting off from where the first part ended, the film is back with a more intriguing plot. The sequel shows how Georgekutty (essayed by Mohanlal) and his family's lives have altered post the fateful night in the first film. While fans are going gaga over the film, they miss watching the crime-thriller in the theaters. Many have taken to Twitter to express that Drishyam 2 should have released in cinema halls and it is a missed chance at a blockbuster box office collection.

Fans are all praise for the Mohanlal starrer and are missing the theatrical experience. One Twitter user wrote, "#JeethuJoseph Proves Once Again He's Master At The Thriller Genre... #Drishyam2 Is Truly An Intelligent Movie And A Perfect Sequel With Amazingly Thrilling MomentsRaising hands.. Really Missed The Theatre Experience." Another tweeted, "#Drishyam2 - Brilliantly Made Film, A Chance Missed by the Makers and Audience to enjoy it in the Theatres, Screen Writing and Direction Just Nailed it by #Jeethu."

Check out the Drishyam 2 Movie Review and Twitter Reactions here-

With Drishyam 2 hitting the screens, comparisons are bound to happen with the first film in the franchise. Considering it was a blockbuster, fans' expectations have increased triple folds with the film. However, Mohanlal has requested his fans not to compare the film with Drishyam that released seven years ago. He said in an interview, "Drishyam 2 is an intelligent suspense-thriller. Yes, the first film was one too. But all I can say now is that the sequel will be an edge-of-the-seat crime-thriller with more twists and turns. I would request the audience not to compare it with the first film. This one is best enjoyed as an independent film."

Talking about his character and the film, Mohanlal said: "It is very difficult to understand Georgekutty. He is a very interesting character in the sense that, if you commit a crime and manage to protect yourself from getting caught, you would have that kind of intelligence."

Drishyam 2 Trailer

Drishyam 2 is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, who also made the 2013 original, and stars Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar. The film was remade in Bollywood as a 2015 film of the same name starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.