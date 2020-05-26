Tuesday, May 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Regional Cinema News
  5. Coronavirus: Ram Gopal Varma releases trailer of his latest film, watch

Coronavirus: Ram Gopal Varma releases trailer of his latest film, watch

On Tuesday evening, Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to release a four-minute trailer of the movie, which has been completely shot amid the lockdown. The film deals with the story of a family amid the lockdown.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: May 26, 2020 21:02 IST
Coronavirus: Ram Gopal Varma releases trailer of his latest Telugu film
Image Source : SCREEN GRAB FROM YOUTUBE

Coronavirus: Ram Gopal Varma releases trailer of his latest Telugu film

Ram Gopal Varma has released the trailer of his upcoming Telugu production titled "Coronavirus", which deals with the pandemic and the lockdown as its subject. On Tuesday evening, the filmmaker took to Twitter to release a four-minute trailer of the movie, which has been completely shot amid the lockdown. The film deals with the story of a family amid the lockdown.

"Here is the CORONAVIRUS film trailer..The story is set in a LOCKDOWN and it has been SHOT during LOCKDOWN ..Wanted to prove no one can stop our work whether it's GOD or CORONA @shreyaset," tweeted Ram Gopal Varma.

"CORONAVIRUS is a film about the fears in all of us ..it TESTS the POWER of LOVE against the FEAR of DISEASE and DEATH," mentioned the filmmaker in a separate tweet.

"Coronavirus" features Srikanth Iyengar and is helmed by Agasthya Manju. The music has been composed by DSR.

The trailer only mentions 2020 but does not display any other detail on the film's release.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X