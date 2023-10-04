Chandramukhi 2 box office collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut-Raghava Lawrence's film maintains pace

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Chandramukhi 2 box office update

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection Day 6: Directed by P Vasu, the film starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence has been maintaining a consistent performance at the domestic box office. The Tamil horror-comedy crossed the Rs 25 crore mark on Monday and is eying for more. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film marks the second Tamil stint of Kangana after Thalaivii.

On its Day 6, Chandramukhi 2 collected Rs 2 crore, according to the early estimates by Sacnilk.com. On its first Sunday, the Tamil version earned Rs 5.45 crore while the Telugu and Hindi versions collected Rs 1.15 crore and Rs 0.2 crore respectively. The total earnings of Chandramukhi 2 stands at Rs 31 crore. Moreover, Chandramukhi 2 had an overall 13.10 per cent Tamil Occupancy on Tuesday, October 03, 2023.

Rajinikanth showers praise on Chandramukhi 2

Rajinikanth, who played the lead in the 2015 Chandramukhi, released an appreciation letter for the Chandramukhi 2 team. In the letter, he wrote, "My best wishes to director P Vasu for presenting his biggest blockbuster Chandramukhi in a completely new angle as a great entertainer to cinema lovers, and to Raghava Lawrence for his wonderful acting and the entire team."

Sharing Rajinikanth's letter on Twitter, Lyca Productions wrote, "A surprise love note from Thalaivar @rajinikanth We are honored by your praise for #Chandramukhi2 Thank you Thalaivar."

About Chandramukhi 2

In the film, Kangana portrays a dancer in the king's court known for her beauty and dancing prowess, while Raghava Lawrence takes on the role of King Vettaiyan Raja. According to the trailer, the story revolves around a family that relocates to a grand mansion. They are given a clear warning to keep away from the south block, famously known as Chandramukhi's quarters. Kangana Ranaut takes on the character of a dancer in the king's court. Her character is renowned for her captivating beauty and exceptional dancing abilities. Opposite her, Raghava Lawrence assumes the role of King Vettaiyan Raja, inhabiting a separate world that forms the backdrop for the mansion's intriguing narrative.

Chandramukhi 2 also stars Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, Raadhika Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. Originally scheduled for a September 15 release, the film's premiere was delayed to September 28 due to technical reasons. . The film marks Ranaut's second Tamil film after Thalaivii.

ALSO READ: Fukrey 3 box office collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha's film sees a major DROP

ALSO READ: Watch: Ram Charan spotted at Mumbai airport walking barefoot, greets paparazzi with namaste

Latest Entertainment News