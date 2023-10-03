Watch: Ram Charan spotted at Mumbai airport walking barefoot, greets paparazzi with namaste

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ram Charan spotted at Mumbai airport

Ram Charan is a great renowned actor and despite his hectic schedule, he has managed to maintain his spiritual practice. He was spotted walking barefoot at Mumbai airport. The actor was seen exiting the airport with his team. While making his way out of the airport, he greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile and namaste. The video is now going viral on social media. According to reports, the RRR star is in Mumbai to visit the iconic Siddhivinayak temple and will end his Ayyappa Deeksha with his prayers at the temple.

Ayyappa Deekhsh is basically a Hindu religious event which lasts for 41 days and devotees of Swamy Ayyappa perform this ritual. During the ritual, devotees should be dressed in black, walk barefoot and wear tika on their forehead. Following this event, he will quickly return back to his work obligations. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in Shankar's directorial Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani. This will be Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's second collaboration after 2015 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The film was directed and written by Boyapati Srinu.

The actor is not only busy in his professional but in his personal life as well. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni welcomed their daughter on June 20. Chiranjeevi even shared a photo of the family from the naming ceremony. Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, "And the baby's name is Klin Kaara Konidela" Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranama Nama.. the name ‘Klin Kaara’ signifies transformative purifying energy that brings about spiritual awakening! All of us are sure the little one, the Little Princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality...as she grows up...Enchanted".

