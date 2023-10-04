Fukrey 3 box office collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha's film sees a major DROP

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Fukrey 3 box office collection

Fukrey 3 box office collection Day 6: Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's film had a successful opening at the box office and continued to perform well over the weekend. the comedy drama features a star-studded cast including Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chadha in lead roles. Six years after Fukrey Returns hit the big screen, the makers released the third instalment of the comedy franchise on September 28, 2023. While the film had been performing very well at the ticket windows for the five consecutive days, it however, saw a major drop on day 6.

Fukrey 3 box office report

As per Sacnilk.com, Fukrey 3 earned Rs 4.75 Crore nett in India on its sixth day. The movie continued to perform exceptionally well over the weekend, accumulating approximately Rs 43.48 crore. Taking advantage of the Gandhi Jayanti holiday, Fukrey 3 added an additional Rs 11.50 crore to its total earnings, which now amount to Rs 59.92 crore. Moreover, it recorded an occupancy rate of 13.99 per cent on Tuesday, October 03, 2023.

About Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 is the third instalment of the comedy franchise after Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. The plot of the film revolves around Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Pandit Ji and the mishaps in their lives. The film also has Ali Fazal in a cameo role. For those uninitiated, Fazal was a part of Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. The actor recently made his Hollywood debut with a special appearance in the action film Furious 7. He will be next seen in Netflix's Khufiya co-starring Tabu and Imtiaz Ali's Metro In Dino.

The film continues the story from where the second instalment left off, maintaining a narrative that often appears to be going in circles. The plot takes the audience on a whirlwind journey, spanning from coal mines in Africa to an amusement park in Delhi, with Choocha, from Jamnapaar, serving as the heart and soul of the film.

On its release, Fukrey 3 clashed with Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War and Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 at the box office, however, this did not affect its box office performance. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.

