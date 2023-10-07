Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal's first look out from Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Bhagavanth Kesari

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kajal Aggarwal and Arjun Rampal

Production house Shine Screens have released the first looks of Arjun Rampal and Kajal Aggarwal from the upcoming film titled Bhagavanth Kesari starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. The makers introduced Arjun Rampal's character as Rahul Sanghvi. The actor exudes a cold aura around him with his serious gaze.Whereas Kajal Aggarwal is introduced as the multifaceted Kathyayani. The actress looks elegant in the lime-coloured suit. As soon as the posters were released, fans thronged the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Bhagavanth Kesari is helmed by Anil Ravipudi and S.Thaman has composed the music. Sreelela will be seen in a vital role. Rajeevan is the production designer, while Tammi Raju is the editor. Bhagavanth Kesari is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 19.

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal interestingly was about to make his debut in Hari Hara Veera Mally in the role of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb but was dropped due to other commitments. In 2022, he was last seen in Dhakkad as Rudraveer. The film was a box office dud. Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in the Tamil movie Karungaapiyam.

