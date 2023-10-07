Thank You For Coming Box Office Report: Bhumi Pednekar-starrer earns just Rs 80 lakh on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Bhumi Pednekar in Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, and Dolly SIngh, failed to attract audience to theatres on its opening day. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned just Rs 80 lakh nett on Day 1, which is quite low for a film featuring popular starcast. Directed by Karan Boolani, the film revolves around five friends and their sexual pleasure.

Earlier, the film made it to the Toronto International Film Festival and received a standing ovation for the storyline and the performances.

Thank You For Coming's Review

Written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming tries to tackle things that are twisted in Indian society, making the plot ho-hum. It is messily written with a series of forced fun moments and the performances range from mediocre to exaggerated.

Shibani Bedi opens up on her bond with Shehnaaz Gill

Earlier, one of the important actors from the film, Shibani Bedi, talked to India TV in an exclusive interview and spoke about her bond with Shehnaaz Gill. ''Shehnaaz is very authentic. You can never get bored by being friends with her. She always shows you the mirror of truth. She never lies to you. Whatever he has on her face, she has from within. If she makes some mistakes, she never gives up on admitting or on-up. If she is not in the mood, she will not laugh,'' she said.

More deets about the film

Directed by Karan Boolani, the film features Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra. The film is bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor, who is the daughter of Anil Kapoor alongwith Ektaa Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

