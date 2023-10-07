Varun Tej and Lavanya's wedding festivities begin in Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi shares photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Tej and Lavanya

Wedding bells have started ringing for Tollywood couple Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej. The couple's pre-wedding celebrations happened at Chiranjeevi's residence in Hyderabad. The photos were shared by Chiranjeevi on social media. Along with the photos, he wrote in the caption, "About last evening...Pre Wedding Celebrations of @IAmVarunTej & @Itslavanya. #Moments To Cherish". Actor Varun Tej also shared the picture on his social media handle and wrote in the caption, "La Familia!!!!....Thanks for the wonderful night!". Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela too attended the ceremony. Varun Tej and Lavanya got engaged on June 9th this year in Hyderabad. The couple have acted in a few films together, like Mister and Antariksham.

For the unversed, Varun Tej is Chiranjeevi's nephew and Ram Charan's first cousin and this marriage in the family comes after a long time. Konidela Nagendra, or Naga Babu as he is known, is the brother of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Power Star Pawan Kalyan. Naga Babu is Varun Tej's father and he has also worked in Telugu cinema as an actor and producer.

Meanwhile, Varun Tej's next project Operation Valentine will mark the directorial debut of Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. Varun will be seen as an Indian Air Force Pilot in it. Lavanya, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the Tamil film Thanal which is presently in its post-production stage.

