Sushmita Sen announces release date of Aarya 3, shares 'exciting' video

Sushmita Sen on Friday took to her Instagram handle to announce the release date of the third edition of her crime-thriller series, Aarya. The actress shared an intriguing video and shared, ''Sherni ke lautne ka waqt aa gaya hai.'' However, in the post it was not mentioned that the video is for Aarya series but a few months ago, she shared a video featuring herself doing action with two swords. In the post, she also announced the shoot of Aarya 3 has begun and wrote, ''She’s meaner. She’s fearless. She’s back. #AaryaSeason3 resumes shoot.''

Check out her latest post:

Soon after the actress shared the video, fans started flooding the comment section and showcased their eagerness for the new season. One user wrote, ''This one has been long awaited.'' Another user wrote, ''Finally... Wait is getting over.'' A third user commented, ''Finally the wait is over. Arya is back with a bang and her claws.''

About Aarya series

Starring Sushmita Sen in the lead role, the crime thriller series first came in the year 2020 with nine episodes. The first season was also nominated for the Best Drama series at the International Emmy Awards. Apart from Sushmita, the first season also featured Chandrachur Singh and Jayant Kripalani in important roles.

The series revolves around Aarya (Sushmita), who is an independent woman joins mafia gang to protect her family after her husband is murdered due to his involvment with them.

The second season arrived in December 2021 with eight episodes. After two successful seasons, the upcoming installment is all set to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3.

