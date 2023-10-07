WATCH: Bigg Boss fame Bobby Darling gets into physical fight with a male passenger inside Delhi Metro

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TWITTER VIDEO Bobby Darling

Bigg Boss Season 1 fame Bobby Darling got into a physical fight with a male passenger inside Delhi Metro. A video of Bobby fight with another passenger went viral instantly on social media. In the video, a CISF personnel can also be seen handling the situation and trying to stop the physical fight. The video was shared by a X (formerly Twitter) user named Ghar Ke Kalesh. The page captioned the video and wrote, ''Kalesh b/w Bobby Darling and a Guy inside Delhi metro over little issue.''

Watch the viral video

Reacting to the video, netizens started putting funny comments on the video. One user wrote, ''Metro is the best place for entertainment.'' Another user wrote, ''Delhi metro never disappoints.'' A third user commented, ''Mere ko bhi Delhi metro me bethna hai.''

A fourth user wrote, ''There should be a purge night in Delhi.''

Delhi Metro has been in the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons.

Bobby Darling on professional front

Bobby Darling is a popular name in Hindi film industry and has acting in several Bollywood films. The actor began her acting career with the 1999 release Taal. She is known for her roles in Chalte Chalte, Style, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Hasee Toh Phasee.

She last appeared in 2014 release titled Dee Saturday Night.

