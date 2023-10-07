Thalapathy Vijay's Leo BREAKS Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Jawan's record in UK | More details inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM New poster of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is one of the much-awaited film of 2023. Fans were eagerly waiting for its trailer release and the makers dropped the same on October 5. The response of the trailer was massive and it shattered and created several new records. It became the fastest trailer for an Indian film to garner over 1 million likes on YouTube. Not only in India, Leo's craze has now also breached the Indian boundaries. The advance ticket sales for Day 1 in the UK has broken the previous records of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan.

The figures will surely rise as the film's release date is still 12 days away. A few days ago, Leo was at the third spot with 2,73,170 pounds for its opening day, just behind Pathaan's 3,19,000 pounds and Jawan's 3,07,000 pounds. On Friday, Leo surpassed them both and reached to 3,20,480 and this figure will surely rise in the coming days.

About Leo trailer

In the trailer, Thalapathy Vijay can be seen in a blood-soaked massy avatar named Leo Das. The trailer begins with fast cuts of the Kashmir valley featuring an encounter between police and gangsters. Looking at the trailer, it can be perceived that Leo turns into a blood-thirsty beast, who is looking out for his enemies after he sees threat for his family.

After 12 hours of its release, the trailer has garnered over 25 million views on YouTube so far.

About the film

Directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Anurag Kashyap, Priya Anand, Trisha Krishnan, Mysskin, and Baby Antony in key roles. The film is also the second collaboration of the lead actor and the director after Master, which was released in 2021.

