Image Source : INSTGRAM/ ALLUARJUNONLINE Allu Arjun's Pushpa to release in theatres on August 13, his new rugged look impresses fans

Allu Arjun's Pushpa is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ever since its inception audience has been eagerly waiting for its release. Directed by Sukumar the film also features Rashmika Mandanna in a female lead role. The makers on Thursday revealed the release date of the film. The magnum opus being made on a massive budget of over Rs 100 crore will hit the theatres worldwide on August 13th, 2021.

Allu Arjun took to his Twitter account and unveiled the news with a poster, he wrote, "#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year. Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @thisisdsp."

The poster revealed the rugged and rustic look of Allu Arjun who plays the character of Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler. He can be seen seated on a chopped tree trunk with a forest axe in his hand. There are people in the background carrying axes.

Allu Arjun was last seen on screen in Trivikram’s Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, which emerged as one of the biggest successes of his career. Pushpa is a rustic action forest-based thriller and will mark Arjun's maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film portrays a tale of red sandalwood smuggling.