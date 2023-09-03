After Prabhas' Salaar postponement, THESE 4 Tamil films to release on September 28

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 4 Tamil films to release on September 28

After Adipurush, Salaar is the most-awaited film starring Prabhas. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire was slated for its release on September 28. However, the film recently got postponed to avoid any box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's film Jawan, which is releasing on September 7.

Salaar will now hit the big screen in November this year. The makers are yet to announce the official release date of the film.

Soon after the makers announced the Salaar postponement, Tamil filmmakers did not want to miss the opportunity and announced four films that will be released on September 28. Tamil Nadu Box Office tracker Kannan shared the update on Twitter, now X, and wrote, As #Salaar postponed from Sept 28th, @iamharishkalyan's #Parking booked the date, with Siddharth's #Chithha & Ameer's #UyirTamilukku already announced. @actor_jayamravi's biggie #Iraivan too targets the same date."



See here:

A look at the four Tamil films releasing on September 28.

Iraivan

After Ponniyin Selvan, Jayam Ravi is all set to win hearts with Iraivan. Directed by I Ahmed, the film also stars Nayanthara in a key role. The trailer of Iraivan will be attached to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Parking

Helmed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan, Parking will see Harish Kalyan, Ilavarasu, and Indhuja Ravichandran in lead roles. Earlier, the film was slated for release in December this year. Parking is backed by Sudhan Sundaram and KS Srinish.

Chithha

Starring Siddharth in the lead role, will hit the silver screen on September 28. Directed by SU Arun, the film is produced by Red Giant Movies and Etaki Entertainment. The family drama also stars Nimisha Sajayan in a key role.

Uyir Thamizhukku

Directed by Adham Bava, Uyir Thamizhukku will see Ameer Sultan and Chandini Tamilarasan in lead roles and Imman Annachi and G Marimuthi in other important roles.

Also Read: Kushi Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha's film earns just THIS amount after good start

Latest Entertainment News