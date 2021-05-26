Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar's Major postponed due to Covid lockdown

Actors Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar starrer Major, which was scheduled for a release on July 2, has been postponed due to the Covid19 lockdown. The film is a biopic on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The makers had released the teaser of the film which had over 22mn views in two days. Fans were eagerly waiting for the film but now, they will have to wait. On May 26, the makers of Major released a statement announcing the postponement of Major.

The statement read, "We are living in unprecedented times and we hope you are following all the safety protocols and staying safe. Our film Major, which was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 2nd July, is now postponed to a later date. We will announce the new release date once things are back to normal. Times are tough but so are we."

Adivi Sesh also shared the statement and said, "#ReleaseDay of #MajorTheFilm will be my PROUDEST moment. So Let's celebrate when times get better. Safer. Maamulga undadhu. I Promise #JaiHind."

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major is has been shot in Hindi and Telugu, and dubbed in Malayalam. The film is a biographical drama based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. South actor Adivi Shesh is playing the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan while Saiee Manjrekar is playing his lady love, a character ranging from a 16-year-old girl to a 28-year-old lady. Since the film will be released in Hindi and Telugu, Saiee learned Telugu and also spoke dialogues herself. No voice-over artists were have been used for Saiee's voice in the film.

The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala. Introducing her character on Instagram with an image, Sobhita captioned: "I am Pramoda in #MajorTheFilm. I think of her as a lion-hearted lullaby." In the poster, Sobhita can be seen hugging a little girl with terrified expressions. She can be seen amid the chaos. The poster reads, "In the face of fear... she found courage."

Talking about the release of the film earlier, Adivio Sesh had said that the film is a big screen experience and the team would release the movie only when the theatres are allowed to run on 100 per cent occupancy. "The goal is to release it when we have a convenient 100 per cent occupancy in theatres. This is absolutely and only a big screen experience."

Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state by COVID-19, has currently shut multiplexes and single screens to curb coronavirus cases. Many other states have also imposed a lockdown.