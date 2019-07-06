Sapna Choudhary’s killer dance moves on Ek Tu Ek Main song will take your breath away, video goes viral

Sapna Chaudhary’s killer dance moves on Ek Tu Ek Main song will take your breath away

Sapna Choudhary, who rose to fame after her appearance in Bigg Boss 11, breaks the internet every time she comes out with a new song. The dancer turned actress has won many hearts with her killer dance moves and vibrant personality on and off the screen. Just recently, another song of Sapna Choudhary has popped on YouTube which has gone viral on the internet within few hours of its release. The actress can be seen dancing on the song called Ek Tu Ek Main wearing a pink salwar suit as the audience cheer for her loudly.

Sapna Choudhary’s dance moves make the highlight of the day for many fans. The diva not just makes sure that she keeps treating her followers with latest songs and videos but also surprises them with her gorgeous pictures. The new song Ek Tu Ek Main shows Sapna Choudhary showcasing some funky moves on a high-beat number. The actress’ moves are sure to hypnotize you as she looks beautiful dancing on the song. Within hours that the video surfaced the internet, millions of fans watched it. At the time of writing, the video has crossed more than 3k views.

Check out Sapna Choudhary’s dance video here-

After gaining fame and name in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11, Sapna Choudhary has been climbing the ladder of success very swiftly. The actress has already become a sensation in Haryanavi and Bhojpuri cinema and has worked with superstars like Khesari Lal Yadav, Niruaha and others. She even made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects, which failed to impress the audience.

While promoting her first Bollywood film, Sapna Choudhary in an exclusive interview with India TV revealed that she never aspired to eb a dancer but her hardships in the initial days and the problems in her family forced her to walk the path. She also revealed that her first income was just Rs 1500. She also said that she is a good person at heart and always wish good for others.

