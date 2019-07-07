Sunday, July 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Sapna Choudhary joins Bharatiya Janata Party at party's membership drive program in Delhi

Sapna Choudhary joins Bharatiya Janata Party at party's membership drive program in Delhi

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi today. During the event, she was accompanied by several political leaders, including Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2019 11:48 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

Sapna Choudhary joins BJP in Delhi

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday.

Known for campaigning for the Delhi BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Sapna formally joined the BJP at an event of the party's freshly launched membership drive at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

According to sources, the Haryanvi singer joined the party in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BJP general secretary Ram Lal and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari were also present at the event. 

Also Read | Sapna Choudhary’s killer dance moves on Ek Tu Ek Main song will take your breath away

Also Read | PM Modi launches BJP's membership drive from his Lok Sabha constituency

Watch TV Coverage

Write a comment

Budget 2019

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryCentre asks civic bodies to set up cell for rainwater harvesting Next StoryShah, Nadda to hold meeting with BJP office bearers  