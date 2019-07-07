Sapna Choudhary joins Bharatiya Janata Party at party's membership drive program in Delhi

Image Source : ANI Sapna Choudhary joins BJP in Delhi

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday.

Known for campaigning for the Delhi BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Sapna formally joined the BJP at an event of the party's freshly launched membership drive at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

According to sources, the Haryanvi singer joined the party in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

BJP general secretary Ram Lal and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari were also present at the event.

