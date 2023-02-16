Veera Simba Reddy OTT release: Nandamuri Balakrishna's blockbuster to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MANABALAYYA Still from Veera Simba Reddy featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna

Veera Simba Reddy OTT release: Telugu superstar, Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest b; blockbuster is all set for its OTT release. The streaming right of the movie has been bought by Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, a popular name in the Telugu film industry, the film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role along with Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, and Duniya Vijay and had released in cinemas for the Sankranthi weekend.

When to watch Veera Simba Reddy

Veera Simha Reddy is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 23, 6 PM. It will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Veera Simba Reddy box office collection

Veera Simha Reddy opened to a staggering figure of Rs 33 Cr. The numbers are impressive in the post pandemic time. However, on day 2, the numbers dropped drastically. It still managed to earn in double digits in the first extended weekend. However, as the week proceeded, the numbers kept dropping by the day. By the end of the first week of its release, Veera Simha Reddy had minted over Rs 87 Cr. It continued slow but decent earnings in the following days. As per early trade reports, on the 12th day of its release, Balayya's film earned Rs 1 Cr.

About Veera Simha Reddy

Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, Veera Simha Reddy is touted to be a mass-action drama film. It shows the different aspects of the movie including action, emotions, fights, lengthy monologues and dance numbers. The film revolves around its titular character, a powerful man who is born in Pulicharla, studied in Anantapur, and is now the most-respected, God-like figure of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Apart from action and aggression, the film also shows a strong emotional core.

On the other hand, Shruti Haasan oozed oomph in songs of the film with Nandamuri and also scored with an emotional scene. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay appear as the antagonists in the film, which features Lal, Malayalam actress Honey Rose, Chandrika Ravi, Murali Sharma, Naveen Chandra, and others in the supporting roles. Rishi Punjabi has done the cinematography, wherein S Thaman’s background score will definitely give goosebumps to the masses.

