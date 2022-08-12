Vedd Rawtaani's three intriguing short films are creating a buzz on Disney Plus Hotstar. Watch now!!!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Short films are creating a buzz on Disney Plus Hotstar

The craze for short films is soaring, and why not? These small videos oftentimes narrate love-worthy stories. Recently, many short stories are making waves on the OTT platforms, among which are "Surprise," "Raja Beta," and "Online Girlfriend". They have been directed by Vedd Rawtaani, the film director whose ad film was acknowledged at the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2022.

He is known for his extraordinary directorial skills. While Vedd's plate is already full will a lot of interesting projects, a few of his short films have successfully marked their presence on the prominent OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. The director has three different short films that are creating a huge buzz. These are titled "Surprise," "Raja Beta," and "Online Girlfriend." Each of these has a different and very engaging story. People are loving the content and can't stop appreciating it!



Speaking of this big moment, director Vedd Rawtaani says, "I'm very obliged! These short films are on one of the leading OTT platforms and are also being graced with people's love. To have such a response is a great occasion for me. Furthermore, OTT platforms are the future of the entertainment world, so it's wonderful to have your work earning a place here."



All three short films were released under the banner of Pocket Films and are directed by Vedd Rawtaani. These films were first dropped on the YouTube channel of Pocket Films and then were taken to Hotstar.



Vedd Rawtaani has always imagined creating mind-blowing, entertaining, and thrilling content that entertains people all around the world. And he's successfully withstanding that! Vedd Rawtaani recently directed an ad film for Teachmint titled, "Naye Zamaane Ki Nayi Schooling Teachmint Pe." The ad film starring Anil Kapoor was awarded the Best Ad Film at the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2022. Even his series, Suraj aur Saanjh, was showered in tremendous love.

