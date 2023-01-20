That '90s Show Twitter Review and Reactions: Netflix spin-off of teenage comedy impresses, netizens say 10/10

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MOTIONLESSFIEND That '90s Show is streaming on Netflix

That '90s Show Twitter Review and Reactions: The first reviews of teenage comedy That '90s Show have been shared online by the viewers. The spin-off of That '70s Show had a lot of expectations riding on it and seems like it has managed to rise up to the occasion with funny gags and cleverly scripted comedy, much like the original show. Netflix comedies are very popular among viewers and with That '90s Show, seems like fans have found another show to binge on during the weekend.

What is That '90s Show about?

That '70s Show was about a group of teenagers in Point Place, Wisconsin looking for ways to find fun in the middle of their boring city life. That '90s Show will toe a similar line, with the setting shifting to the 90s and some of the original character's kids and others taking forward the story. The logline of the show reads, "It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red."

Fans review That '90s Show

Fans of That '70s Show were eagerly looking forward to the spin-off show. With Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) returning as the funny Formans, viewers had to tune in to the spin-off series. Seems like the new show has struck the right chord. Most of the reviews on Twitter are positive, hinting that it has managed to live up to the legacy of the original show. In the new show, fans are loving the cameos of the original star cast, including Mila Kunis and Jackie, Ashton Kutcher and Kelso, Laura Prepon as Donna and Topher Grace as Eric. Check out below some of the fans' reactions to That '90s Show.

