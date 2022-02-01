Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan or Priyanka Chopra Jonas? Who will host Ekta Kapoor’s new reality show?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor or Priyanka Chopra? Who will host Ekta Kapoor’s reality show?

Ekta Kapoor is all set to come up with a new reality show. Right after ALTBalaji and MX Player revealed that they would be coming up with a unique concept, social media went abuzz with speculations about who will be the host of the show. Considering that Ekta is mounting the show on an epic scale, it’s only fair that the show will have a big-ticket Bollywood name as host.

According to the sources, Ekta is very close to the biggest name in Bollywood. It’s being said that the streaming giants are in talks with the leading Bollywood divas of the industry like Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

In fact, sources close to the development also said that talks were in the advanced stage with Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is eager to do something different in the OTT space. The actress even recently commented on how OTT has been a boon for the industry.

Meanwhile, the title and the concept of the show is yet to be revealed.

ALTBalaji took to their Instagram handle to share a creative which read: "Ekta Kapoor to announce the biggest and most fearless reality show". The caption read: "It's showtime! It's drama time! Are you ready to tune into excitement? It's going to be intense!"

ALTBalaji, which was founded in 2017, has been an important part of the OTT system in India and their collaboration with MX Player is being touted as one of the groundbreaking content strategies through the said show.

In November 2021, Ekta was conferred the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award along with Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami and late singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam in a ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan.