Ranneeti Balakot and Beyond: Jimmy Shergill's new series to showcase India's historic tale of modern warfare

Makers of Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, and Ashish Vidyarthi-starrer Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond unveiled the trailer of the high-intensity war drama, showcasing what went behind the scenes of a landmark defence operation, with an exhilarating unseen narrative. The two-minute trailer begins with glimpses of the Pulwama attack. Ashish, who plays the role of NSA chief says, "Ye ek naya rann hai or isse jeetne ke lie ek nayi ranneeti ki jarurat hai."

The upcoming web show decodes the modern warfare that isn't simply fought on physical borders but transcends to the domain of social media, digital tactics and covert political moves that have the power to reshape geopolitics. The web series is inspired by actual events that shook the nation in 2019. The show boasts of some aerial sequences, stellar performances and a powerful narrative that deftly captures every aspect, both on and off the battlefield.

Watch the trailer here:

Talking about the upcoming web series, Jimmy said: "This is unlike any role that I have done in the past. It has been challenging to say the least, but also immensely satisfying to be part of India’s first war-room focused web-series inspired by real-life events that shook the nation."

Speaking about his role as NSA Chief, Ashish said, "Playing the role of the NSA chief has been challenging but the meetings with a few members from the defence forces helped me grasp the nuances of my character. The prep work and workshops took me back to my NSD days."

Directed by Santosh Singh, the series is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited. It also stars Prasanna. The show will premiere on JioCinema on April 25.

