OTT Movies and Web Shows releasing this weekend (Nov 25): Kantara, Chup, The Last Show & others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web Shows releasing this weekend

OTT Movies and Web Shows releasing this weekend (Nov 25): While the theatres are booked with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya, the OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hostar, Sony LIV and others have a variety of movies and web series. From Rishab Shetty's Kantara to Dulqeer Salmaan's Chup, many exciting movies and shows are releasing on OTT this weekend. So grab your popcorn and sit down for a marathon of these thrilling shows.

Kantara

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, amassed massive popularoty within a few days of its release and set fire at the box office. The film crossed the figure of Rs 400 cr gross and is till counting. The visually stunning film vividly depicts the traditional culture of Bhootha Kola and delivers the subtle message of eco-conservation. Kantara features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – November 24, 2022

Directed by: Rishab Shetty

Language: Kannada, Telugu, Tamil & Malayalam

Chup

Dulquer Salmaan's third Hindi film, Chup - Revenge of The Artist, sees him playing the role of a serial killer with a warped mind, who goes on a killing spree of critics, who have panned his work. The film pays homage to the late director Guru Dutt's film 'Kaagaz Ke Phool', a film that was severely criticised.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – November 25, 2022

Directed by: R. Balki

Language: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Paradise City

An upcoming American action film directed by Chuck Russell and written by Corey Large and Edward John Drake, stars Bruce Willis, John Travolta, and Praya Lundberg is about the lead character Ryan Swan’s (Bruce Willis) father's violent murder and how Ryan carves his way through the Hawaiian crime world to wreak vengeance on the kingpin he holds responsible for his father’s death.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – November 25, 2022

Directed by: Chuck Russell

Language: English

Girls Hostel 3.0

Living a hostel life is an experience like no other. Friends, fun, freedom, and feistiness are all hallmarks of living in a hostel. The upcoming season of the streaming show will take the viewers on a fun ride and explore the lives of the hostelites as they try to make their way around everyday challenges. 'Girls Hostel 3.0' stars Ahsaas Channa, Srishti Shrivastava, Parul Gulati, Simran Natekar, Trupti Khamkar, Jayati Bhatia, Kareema Barry, Tanvi Lehr Sonigra and Akash Thapa.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Release Date – November 25, 2022

Directed by: Hanish D Kalia

Language: Hindi

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

The Netflix crime series, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, follows the tussle between two men on opposite sides of the law - one a dreaded gang lord and the other a fiercely upright Indian Police Service officer Amit Lodha. It has been shot in extremely trying circumstances in Jharkhand and Bihar across multiple Covid waves, and boasts of a talented ensemble of Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan, Anup Soni, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Abhimanyu Singh, Aishwarya Sushmita and Shraddha Das.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – November 25, 2022

Directed by: Bhav Dhulia

Language: Hindi

Last Film Show

India's official selection to the Oscars this year, earlier released in theatres on October 14. The film is now heading to OTT to further penetrate the audience base. The Gujarati language film is a semi-biographical coming-of-age drama, written and directed by Pan Nalin. It follows nine-year-old cinema lover Samay as he moves heaven and earth in pursuit of his 35mm dreams, unaware of the heartbreaking times that await him.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – November 25, 2022

Directed by: Pan Nalin

Language: Hindi and Gujrati

Happy Binge-Watching!

Latest Web Series News