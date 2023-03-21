OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend: Pathaan, Hunter, Kanjoos Makhichoos & others

OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend: After setting the box office on fire, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is all set to achieve new milestones on OTT as it makes its way to Prime Video. On the other hand, many direct-to-ott movies are releaisng this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Zee5, sonyLIV and others. Suniel Shetty's Hunter, Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga to name a few. Also, many new web series are also releasing this week that you can add to your watchlist.
Know the complete list here-
Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan became the all-time number one Hindi film in India by raising Rs 1028 crore worldwide since its release in January. It is the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon-like abilities to merge with the world that he resides in. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple kapadia.
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Release Date – March 22, 2022
Directed by: Siddharth Anand
Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal starrer Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is a heist-hijack thriller and it offers a plethora of action-packed sequences with romance woven through them. The lead characters go from being a romantic couple to planning a mid-air heist. As Yami's character of an air hostess and Sunny's character of a sharply dressed businessman aboard the flight to transfer diamonds, they encounter terrorists who hijack the plane, endangering the entire plan of the heist.
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date – March 24, 2022
Directed by: Ajay Singh
Language: Hindi
Hunter
Thriller series 'Hunter-Tootega Nahi Todega' stars Suniel Shetty in the lead role of ACP Vikram Sinha alongside Esha Deol, Rahul Dev and Barkha Bisht. The eight-part episodic series is packed with raw and impactful scenes and is guaranteed to make a dent with its slick action sequences and powerful dialogues.
OTT Platform: Amazon MiniTV
Release Date – March 22, 2022
Directed by: Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra
Language: Hindi
Kanjoos Makhichoos
Kanjoos Makhichoos stars Kunal Khemu,Shweta Tripathi and Piyush Mishra. The comedy-drama is all about a middle-class man and how he suffers because of the powerful corrupt system. It is a fight between a common man and an illicit system. Kunal is playing the role of Jamnaprasad Pandey who is infamous in the entire town of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh as a miser. His parents, Gangaprasad Pandey (Piyush Mishra) and Saraswati Pandey (Alka Amin), wife Madhuri (Shweta Tripathi), and son Krish, are fed up with Jamna's penny-pinching habits. However, no one knows that he is saving money to take his father for the char-dham yatra.
The story takes a turn when because of the floods, his connection with his family breaks and the government declares people missing for more than 25 days dead and releases a compensation of Rs 7 lakh for each missing person, making it Rs 14 lakh for Jamna's parents. However, by the time the money reaches Jamnaprasad, it is reduced to Rs 10 lakh as government officers in the middle shared Rs 4 lakh of the compensation money amongst themselves. This makes him upset and he decides to resolve the issue even if he has to fight with the corrupt system.
OTT Platform: Zee5
Release Date – March 24, 2022
Directed by: Vipul Mehta
Language: Hindi
The Night Agent
The Night Agent tells the story of an FBI agent who receives a call that leads him to look into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House. It stars Gabriel Basso in the lead role. It is based on author Matthew Quirk's 2020 novel "The Night Agent".
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date – March 23, 2022
Directed by: Shawn Ryan
Language: English
Reggie
Reggie is a documentary on former American baseball player Reggie Jackson. The film is described as a definitive firsthand account of the five-time World Series Champion, beloved New York icon, and one of baseball’s most influential superstars, according to a press release.
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Release Date – March 24, 2022
Directed by: Alexandria Stapleton
Language: English
Ms. Hammurabi
Ms. Hammurabi, a thought-provoking KDrama, sheds light on the inner workings of the judicial system in Seoul (Korea) and the challenges judges face daily, highlighting the importance of empathy, compassion, and understanding in delivering justice. The show follows the story of Park Cha Oh-reum, a passionate and idealistic judge who believes in justice and fairness. She is joined by two other judges, Im Ba-reun, a former prosecutor, and Han Se-sang, a veteran judge with years of experience. Together, the three judges navigate the complex legal system, tackle various cases that test their moral compass, and challenge their beliefs. As they preside over the cases, the judges must also confront their inner demons and overcome their own biases and prejudices.
OTT Platform: MX Player
Release Date – March 22, 2022
Directed by: Kwak Jung-hwan
Language: Hindi dubbed
On the line
Mel Gibson is back in action and is On The Line. Elvis played by Mel Gibson, the host of a radio channel whose fate is soon to meet death when he takes a call from an unknown caller who threatens to kill his entire family lives on air. Leaving no stone unturned to save his family, the host will have to play a survival game. But will it be enough? Only one way to find out!
OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
Release Date – March 24, 2022
Directed by: Romuald Boulanger
Language: English
DON'T MISS
Radhika Apte's 'Mrs. Undercover' to showcase her in never-seen-before avatar; Where and when is it releasing
The Crown S6: Prince William and Kate Middleton- Meet the characters joining the royal drama
Yo Yo Honey Singh to give sneak peek into his life; announces Netflix docu-film on birthday