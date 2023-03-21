OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend: Pathaan, Hunter, Kanjoos Makhichoos & others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend

OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend: After setting the box office on fire, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is all set to achieve new milestones on OTT as it makes its way to Prime Video. On the other hand, many direct-to-ott movies are releaisng this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Zee5, sonyLIV and others. Suniel Shetty's Hunter, Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga to name a few. Also, many new web series are also releasing this week that you can add to your watchlist.

Know the complete list here-

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan became the all-time number one Hindi film in India by raising Rs 1028 crore worldwide since its release in January. It is the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon-like abilities to merge with the world that he resides in. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple kapadia.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – March 22, 2022

Directed by: Siddharth Anand

Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal starrer Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is a heist-hijack thriller and it offers a plethora of action-packed sequences with romance woven through them. The lead characters go from being a romantic couple to planning a mid-air heist. As Yami's character of an air hostess and Sunny's character of a sharply dressed businessman aboard the flight to transfer diamonds, they encounter terrorists who hijack the plane, endangering the entire plan of the heist.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – March 24, 2022

Directed by: Ajay Singh

Language: Hindi

Hunter

Thriller series 'Hunter-Tootega Nahi Todega' stars Suniel Shetty in the lead role of ACP Vikram Sinha alongside Esha Deol, Rahul Dev and Barkha Bisht. The eight-part episodic series is packed with raw and impactful scenes and is guaranteed to make a dent with its slick action sequences and powerful dialogues.

OTT Platform: Amazon MiniTV

Release Date – March 22, 2022

Directed by: Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra

Language: Hindi

Kanjoos Makhichoos

Kanjoos Makhichoos stars Kunal Khemu,Shweta Tripathi and Piyush Mishra. The comedy-drama is all about a middle-class man and how he suffers because of the powerful corrupt system. It is a fight between a common man and an illicit system. Kunal is playing the role of Jamnaprasad Pandey who is infamous in the entire town of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh as a miser. His parents, Gangaprasad Pandey (Piyush Mishra) and Saraswati Pandey (Alka Amin), wife Madhuri (Shweta Tripathi), and son Krish, are fed up with Jamna's penny-pinching habits. However, no one knows that he is saving money to take his father for the char-dham yatra.

The story takes a turn when because of the floods, his connection with his family breaks and the government declares people missing for more than 25 days dead and releases a compensation of Rs 7 lakh for each missing person, making it Rs 14 lakh for Jamna's parents. However, by the time the money reaches Jamnaprasad, it is reduced to Rs 10 lakh as government officers in the middle shared Rs 4 lakh of the compensation money amongst themselves. This makes him upset and he decides to resolve the issue even if he has to fight with the corrupt system.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – March 24, 2022

Directed by: Vipul Mehta

Language: Hindi

The Night Agent

The Night Agent tells the story of an FBI agent who receives a call that leads him to look into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House. It stars Gabriel Basso in the lead role. It is based on author Matthew Quirk's 2020 novel "The Night Agent".

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – March 23, 2022

Directed by: Shawn Ryan

Language: English

Reggie

Reggie is a documentary on former American baseball player Reggie Jackson. The film is described as a definitive firsthand account of the five-time World Series Champion, beloved New York icon, and one of baseball’s most influential superstars, according to a press release.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – March 24, 2022

Directed by: Alexandria Stapleton

Language: English

Ms. Hammurabi

Ms. Hammurabi, a thought-provoking KDrama, sheds light on the inner workings of the judicial system in Seoul (Korea) and the challenges judges face daily, highlighting the importance of empathy, compassion, and understanding in delivering justice. The show follows the story of Park Cha Oh-reum, a passionate and idealistic judge who believes in justice and fairness. She is joined by two other judges, Im Ba-reun, a former prosecutor, and Han Se-sang, a veteran judge with years of experience. Together, the three judges navigate the complex legal system, tackle various cases that test their moral compass, and challenge their beliefs. As they preside over the cases, the judges must also confront their inner demons and overcome their own biases and prejudices.

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date – March 22, 2022

Directed by: Kwak Jung-hwan

Language: Hindi dubbed

On the line

Mel Gibson is back in action and is On The Line. Elvis played by Mel Gibson, the host of a radio channel whose fate is soon to meet death when he takes a call from an unknown caller who threatens to kill his entire family lives on air. Leaving no stone unturned to save his family, the host will have to play a survival game. But will it be enough? Only one way to find out!

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – March 24, 2022

Directed by: Romuald Boulanger

Language: English

