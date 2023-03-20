Radhika Apte's 'Mrs. Undercover' to showcase her in never-seen-before avatar; Where and when is it releasing

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RADHIKAAPTE Know when & where Radhika's Mrs. Undercover is releasing

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is now ready to dominate the OTT platform. She is one such actress who has made a tremendous mark in the world of OTT in a very short span of time. Radhika has done remarkable work in many web series, which has made everyone her fan. The actress is currently in talks about her upcoming film, Mrs Undercover which is going to be released on OTT.

The Monica, O My Darling actress is all set to be seen in a never-before-seen avatar. Fans were waiting for Radhika Apte's film for a long time; now this wait is about to end. Radhika Apte's film 'Mrs Undercover' is about to release on the OTT platform ZEE5. The film 'Mrs. Undercover' was announced recently. Radhika's look in the film was also revealed. After this, the makers made a disclosure about the release month of the film.

About release date

In this film, Radhika will be seen in the role of a spy agent. The actress is a spy agent who has been called to work after 10 years. Ever since the announcement of Radhika Apte's film, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release date. Meanwhile, the makers have given an update regarding the release date of the film. This spy comedy starring Radhika Apte is going to release on the OTT platform ZEE5 in April this year. The makers did not give the release date, but teased fans regarding which month the film will be released.

Star-cast of Mrs Undercover

Radhika Apte will be seen in the titular role in the film as Mrs. Undercover. Along with Radhika Apte, Sumit Vyas and Rajesh Sharma are also going to be seen in this film. Prior to this film, Radhika Apte was seen in 'Monica Oh My Darling' opposite Rajkumar Rao.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to have Sanjay Dutt's action-packed cameo; Deets inside

Also read: Sara Ali Khan objects to Janhvi Kapoor's ‘I don’t get respect’ remark: 'I got that very early'

Latest Web Series News