The Crown S6: Prince William and Kate Middleton- Meet the characters joining the royal drama

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The Crown S6: Prince William and Kate Middleton's characters first looks out

Fans of the popular Netflix series, The Crown, are eagerly anticipating the release of Season 6, and now they have something to get excited about. Recently, the first character looks from the upcoming season have been revealed, giving viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the latest installment of the hit series. Currently, the sixth season of The Crown is being filmed in St Andrews, Scotland, featuring the relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Crown 6 will take place during what historical period?

Season 5 concludes just before Princess Diana goes on a vacation with Mohamed and Dodi Al-Fayed, implying that season 6 would almost certainly cover her sad death in the first few episodes.

The rest of Season 6 will take place in the late 1990s and early 2000s, concentrating on Prime Minister Tony Blair's government (1997-2007). It means there may be no episodes addressing Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's choice to stand down from royal duties, or Prince Andrew's expulsion owing to his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Who will play the roles?

Netflix revealed on Twitter that Imelda Staunton will portray Queen Elizabeth in both seasons 5 and 6, with Lesley Manville, Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West, and Olivia Williams playing Princess Margaret, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker-Bowles. Elizabeth Debicki will reprise her role as Princess Diana in Season 6, albeit the number of episodes she will participate in remains uncertain.

The showrunners also revealed casting for the younger versions of Kate Middleton and Prince William in September 2022. William will be played by two actors in Season 6: Rufus Kampa, 16, and Ed McVey, 21. Both performers are fresh to the theatre, but McVey has performed regularly in London. Meg Bellamy will portray Catherine Middleton.

When will Season 6 of The Crown be released?

The sixth season of The Crown has yet to get an official release date, although the last chapter is presently under development. Shooting began in September 2022, implying a debut date in late 2023.

Latest Web Series News