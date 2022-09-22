Monster The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Twitter Review: Netizens call Netflix series on serial killer 'unwatchable'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RYANMURPHYPRODUCTIONS Evan Peters in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story promotional still

Monster The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Twitter Review: The new Netflix series starring Evan Peters as one of America's most notorious serial killers, Jeffrey Dahmer is out now. Ryan Murphy and Peters are known for their collaboration on FX series American Horror Story and have now got back together for this new show, which has raised the curiosity of the fans of the genre. The new series has ten episodes and those who have got the chance to watch it have shared their review of it. Before you start watching Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, know more about the show and why it has become a taking point.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: What is it about?

Monster is based on the life and crimes of serial killer Jeffery Dahmer. The story revolves around his victims and how he evaded arrest and continued to kill for over a decade. Dahmer murdered 17 innocent people from 1978 to 1991. Apart from focussing on how his victims were brutally murdered by him, the new series also explores how the police's incompetence helped him to continue on the path of gruesome killings. His targets were all males. Rape, dismemberment, necrophilia, and cannibalism were all parts of his modus operandi.

Netizens call Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 'unwatchable'

Twitter users have been sharing their reactions to Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Due to the nature of his crimes and the sheer brutality, netizens said that the new Netflix series makes for an 'uncomfortable' watch. Some even called it 'unwatchable'. The trailer, which was released earlier gave a glimpse of how Monster would be a series filled with gore and some very uncomfortable scenes. Watchers said that monster is every bit of what fans expected it to be and more.

Reacting to the show, one social media user said, "Don't watch 10 episodes of "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" in one day (sic)." Another one said, "It’s an unflinching chronicle of unspeakable evil and appears to have set itself the challenge of being entirely unwatchable (sic)."

Check out more reactions to Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story below.

