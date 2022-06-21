Michele Morrone announces August 2022 release for 365 Days sequel, says 'world's just gonna blow up'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANNA-MARIA Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka

The third part of the Polish erotic thriller 365 Days is arriving sooner! Yes, the lead actor Michele Morrone, famous for his role as Massimo, revealed that the sequel is arriving this year. In a chat on Good Morning America, Morrone said that the film will release in just 2 months, in August 2022. It is based on the trilogy of novels by Blanka Lipińska where a young woman (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) falls for a Sicilian man (Morrone) who imprisons her on an island for 365 days to make her fall in love with him.

"The Next 365 Days' is coming out on August 19," Michele said on the chat show. Following Michele's statement, co-star Simone Susinna also took to his social media handle and wrote, "Ready to find out what happens next? The Next 365 Days is coming out on August 19th, 2022."

Going on to tease, Morrone said for the "third part it's going to be one incredible scene. There's gonna be one particular scene that the world's just gonna blow up." ALSO READ: 365 Days Sequel Twitter Reactions: Michele Morrone's erotic film disappoints, fans say 'could've been better'

About '365 Days: This Day'

In the second part, '365 Days: This Day', Michele Morrone and Anna Maria were back as the romantic couple Massimo and Laura. However, their relationship saw the entry of another major character Nacho, played by Simone Susinna. He plays Massimo's gardener and this handsome addition to the cast was an interesting one.

365 Days sequel picked up after the events of the first film. Laura and Massimo are married. The couple lost their unborn child in the accident at the end of the first film. But we learn that Laura hasn’t even told Massimo that she was pregnant in the first place. Laura's life as a mafia don's wife has been shown to be an unfulfilling one.

The movie sees the entry of Massimo's twin brother Adriano and an ex, who he has an affair with. The latter plot twist leads to Laura and Nacho getting close. All in all, the 365 Days sequel does away with the controversial plot of the first movie and gives the characters a chance to showcase their vulnerability, thus establishing emotional connections.