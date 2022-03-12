'I slept with a...' Tehseen Poonawala reveals ugly truth of his one-night stand on Lock Upp

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEHSEEN POONAWALA Tehseen Poonawala

Political analyst and entrepreneur Tehseen Poonawala, who is currently locked in Kangana Ranaut's jail revealed an interesting secret to save fashion designer and co-contestant Saisha Shinde from nomination. On the reality show, 'Lock Upp,' the actress-host asked Tehseen to save one person from nomination this week after sharing a secret about himself. Over this, he claimed that once he slept with a woman on the request of her husband.

Tehseen told that once he had to sign a contract and had to sleep with a big industrialist woman. "I slept with a big industrialist woman for one whole night" because her husband requested that he sleep with his wife.

Meanwhile, talking about Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp, the jail has celebs and people from all walks of life, fighting for basic amenities to win the game. Also, it is being speculated that actor and model Milind Soman and reality show star Varun Sood are all set to enter the reality show as wild card entries. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Milind Soman, Varun Sood to enter as wild card contestants in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp?

Milind Soman, is an Indian actor, model and fitness enthusiast who has been in the headlines for all of the reality shows, movies and fitness trends he has done in the past. On the other hand, Varun Sood is known for participating in MTV India's 'Roadies X2', 'Splitsvilla 9' and 'Ace Of Space 1.'

'Lock Upp' is live-streamed on digital platforms MX Player and ALTBalaji. Currently, it has 13 contestants namely, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen and Saisha, fighting for the basic amenities to win the fearless game.