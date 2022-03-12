Milind Soman, Varun Sood to enter as wild card contestants in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MILIND SOMAN, VARUN SOOD Milind Soman, Varun Sood

If the speculations are to be believed, actor and model Milind Soman and reality show star Varun Sood are all set to enter Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp' as wild card entries. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Milind Soman, is an Indian actor, model and fitness enthusiast who has been in the headlines for all of the reality shows, movies and fitness trends he has done in the past. He is also known for many of the controversies going around him. In 2020, Milind shared a picture of himself running in the nude on a beach in Goa. It created a storm on the Internet. This led to the creation of many internet memes on him. Now, he is speculated to enter this badass jail.

Another name that is going around is Varun Sood. He is known for participating in MTV India's 'Roadies X2', 'Splitsvilla 9' and 'Ace Of Space 1'. Recently he is coming into the limelight because of his breakup with 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal. Their tweets and posts are grabbing attention and their split came as a shock for many.

'Lock Upp' is live-streamed on digital platforms MX Player and ALTBalaji. It has 14 contestants, celebs and people from all walks of life, fighting for basic amenities to win the game. These names include Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Swami Chakrapani, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonawalla and Saisha Shinde. However, Chakrapani is nominated from the show.

All the other contestants will have to fight for the basic amenities to win the fearless game.

(With IANS Inputs)