Lock Upp Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Kangana to declare winner soon, finalists prepare for glitzy performances

Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp has reached its finale day. Six finalists are fighting it out to be crowned the winner of season 1.

May 07, 2022
Kangana Ranaut will declare the winner of Lock Upp on May 7

  • The winner of Lock Upp will take home Rs 25 lakh prize money and a car
  • Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi and Prince Narula are in the top running to be the winner of Lock Upp
  • Lock Upp is hosted by Kangana Ranaut mand created by Ekta Kapoor

Lock Upp Grand Finale LIVE Updates | Kangana Ranaut's controversial reality show Lock Upp is winding up on Saturday evening after a run of 70 days. There are six contestants who are fighting it out to be the title holder of the first season of Lock Upp. The names of the Top 6 are-- Prince Narula, Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah and Payal Rohatgi. The winner will be taking home a sum of Rs 25 lakh as prize money and a brand new car. Munawar is one of the leading contestants to win the reality show. After several controversies surrounding his stand-up comedy acts, he has won the heart of the fans on the show by showcasing his real and funny side. Lock Upp has put several interesting contestants behind bars, who made some shocking revelations about their personal and professional lives to survive in the game. It will be interesting to see who comes out as the winner tonight. 

