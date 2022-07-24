JugJugg Jeeyo on Amazon Prime Video: Date, Time, Review, How to Watch Latest Bollywood Film Online

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN JugJugg Jeeyo poster

JugJugg Jeeyo on Amazon Prime Video: Is divorce the option when you feel love in the marriage is lost? Or should one continue to be in a marriage that has nothing to offer? Is infidelity at any age acceptable? Can two people reignite love in their relationship? Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor ask the same questions in this family drama. In case you missed watching the film in theaters, you can stream it on Amazon Prime Video. Know more about it here:

JugJugg Jeeyo on Amazon Prime Video: Date and Time

JugJugg Jeeyo has been streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 22, 2022.

JugJugg Jeeyo's actors on film's OTT premiere:

“JugJugg Jeeyo has been a fantastic experience, all thanks to the amazing cast, team and the love the film has received from the audience,” continues Varun Dhawan, “Playing Kuldeep Saini was challenging but fruitful. It is a character that I’ve never played before, and thus it holds a special place in my heart. The film witnessed a very successful run at the box office and now I’m delighted that starting today, viewers can enjoy JugJugg Jeeyo from the comfort of their homes. It is a story that needs to be seen by all and I am thrilled that the film will reach a global audience.”

“It’s great to see this out-and-out family entertainer win so many hearts! The film is a testament that good stories will always resonate with audiences,” said Anil Kapoor. “It has been a delightful journey and it’s a pleasure to bring this film to a wider audience worldwide.”

"From day 1 we knew that we were creating something special with JugJugg Jeeyo. However, little did we know how successful the film will go on to be. Every single member of the cast and crew have given their heart and soul and I am pleased to know that our labour of love will reach an even wider audience,” expressed Neetu Kapoor.

"My experience of working on JugJugg Jeeyo has been extremely memorable, we formed a family while shooting the film and I’m excited to share the bond of my onscreen family with your family" shared Kiara Advani.

Story of JugJugg Jeeyo

Set in the heart of Patiala, JugJugg Jeeyo is a tale of two couples representing two different generations, entangled in post marriage issues. The story delves deep into the topics of love, family values, unresolved yearnings, and unexpected reconciliations. With Varun Dhawan playing the dotting on-screen son of Anil and Neetu Kapoor, along with Kiara Advani shining as the modern-day working woman, full of life and cheer, JugJugg Jeeyo is a perfect blend of drama, emotions and humour.

JugJugg Jeeyo Cast

Neetu Kapoor as Geeta Saini

Anil Kapoor as Bheem Saini

Varun Dhawan as Kuldeep "Kukoo" Saini

Kiara Advani as Nainaa Sharma

Manish Paul as Gurpreet Sharma

Prajakta Koli as Ginny Saini

Tisca Chopra as Meera Malhotra

Varun Sood in a special appearance as Gaurav

JugJugg Jeeyo Trailer

