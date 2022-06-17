Jon Snow of Game of Thrones to get his own spin-off series; Will Kit Harrington return? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAMEOFTHRONES Jon Snow of Game of Thrones

HBO is developing a "Game of Thrones" spin-off series based around popular character Jon Snow with actor Kit Harrington set to reprise his fan-favourite role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the live-action show would take place after the events of “Game of Thrones". In the final season of “Game of Thrones,” Snow becomes aware of his true identity and that he could be an heir to the Iron Throne. The series concluded with his exile from Westeros as he rides into the Haunted Forest with Ghost and the Wildlings to begin a new life.

Game of Thrones spin-off series

Apart from the Jon Snow sequel series, HBO is working on 'Thrones' spin-off “House of the Dragon,” which is set 200 years before the original series, “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” “10,000 Ships,” “9 Voyages,” “Flea Bottom” and an animated series.

"House of the Dragon" is scheduled to premiere on August 21.

Kit Harrington post Game of Thrones

Harrington was nominated for two Emmys, in supporting actor and lead actor in a drama series, during his time on “Game of Thrones.” Following the series' eight season long run, Harington starred in Marvel Studios' superhero movie “Eternals”.

Meanwhile, Kit, who spent time in rehab after 'Game of Thrones' ended, welcomed a son with wife Rose Leslie last year said he has never been happier. He said: "I have a child and my relationship is brilliant, I'm a very, very happy, content, sober man."

However, the British actor said he is exhausted as he has taken over parenting responsibilities while Rose is filming a new project in New York.

He said: "Like, honestly, my back is wrecked. I go to the gym quite a bit, but there's something about having a child that is the most physically draining thing. I don't know how (single parents) do it.

"Because it's more exhausting than everything I did on 'Game of Thrones'."

with inputs from PTI and IANS