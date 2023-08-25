Jaane Jaan: Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma's interesting first looks here; know release date

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Jaane Jaan update

As Kareena Kapoor gears up for her OTT debut, Netflix on Friday, revealed the title of Sujoy Ghosh directorial. Titled Jaane Jaan, the film is an adaptation of the book ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ by Japanese author Keigo Higashino and also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is touted as a murder mystery. One of the best parts about 'Jaane Jaan' is that it will release on Kareena's birthday on September 21 on Netflix.

Netflix released an announcement video with a few clips from the film. The first glimpse shows Sujoy Ghosh’s signature crime thriller directorial style that has Kareena Kapoor Khan in a whole new striking look, barefaced and playing the role of a mother. The video begins with Kareena singing Helen's iconic song 'Aa Jane Jaan' in a mysterious voice. The video then takes us to the intriguing shots of Vijay and Jaideep.

The teaser was shared on social media with the caption, "Jaane Jaan is coming on our very own Jaane Jaan’s birthday @kareenakapoorkhan. Mark your calendars for a present like no other. #JaaneJaan arrives 21 September, only on Netflix!"

Excited about her first-ever film on OTT, Kareena said, "I am excited to be coming on Netflix with a very special project. After 23 years, this feels like a new launch and I have the jitters of a new-comer! Audiences will see me in a role I have never played before, with a story that is so unique and thrilling. Netflix has always showcased films from different parts of the world in the most authentic manner, backing artists who love what they do and giving them a platform to reach 190 countries! I am looking forward to seeing the viewers react to a role that I believe is one of my best!"

The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino.

Director Sujoy Ghosh added, "Jaane jaan is based on the book which has been the love of my life for a long long time. From the day I read Devotion of Suspect X, I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read and today thanks to Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story and hopefully the audience will love it as much as we do."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut REACTS as Alia Bhatt wins National Film Award, Thalaivii loses out: 'Didn’t give me...'

ALSO READ: King Of Kotha box office collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's film becomes biggest opener in Malayalam cinema

Latest Web Series News