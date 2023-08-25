Kangana Ranaut REACTS as Alia Bhatt wins National Film Award, Thalaivii loses out: 'Didn’t give me...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut REACTS as Alia Bhatt wins National Film Award

Kangana Ranaut failed to win any award for 'Thalaivii' at the 69th National Awards. Recently, the National Film Awards 2023 winners were announced in New Delhi with Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon sharing the Best Actress Award while Allu Arjun took home Best Actor. Amid this, Kangana took to Instagram Stories to share a note about losing out this time.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "Congratulations to all the winners of #NationalAwards2023. It is such an art carnival that brings all the artists across the country together…. It’s truly magical to know and to get introduced to so much important work that’s happening across all languages…"

Opening up on Thalaivii not winning anything, Kangana added, "All of you who are disappointed that my film Thalaivii didn’t win any… Please know I am eternally grateful for whatever Krishna give and didn’t give me and all of you who really love and appreciate me much appreciate my perspective as well… Art is subjective and I truly believe that jury did their best…. I wish everyone the best Hare Krishna."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUTKangana Ranaut's Instagram Story

About Thallaivi

Kangana Ranaut's film is a biopic on the life of the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa. While Kangana plays the leading lady, actor Arvind Swami is seen as M.G. Ramachandran. Shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, it is directed by A.L. Vijay and is written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, Madhan Karky (Tamil), and Rajat Arora (Hindi).

Thalaivii showcases the varied aspects of Jayalalithaa's life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema, as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader who changed the course of the state's politics.

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

The actress will be seen in Emergency. The film features Kangana as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and will be released in November 2023.

Apart from this, Kangana Ranaut's upcoming project with Lyca Productions, Chandramukhi 2, has already created a buzz on social media. Directed by P Vasu, the comedy horror will hit the silver screen on September 19. In the first look poster, Kangana Ranaut can be seen swamped in heavy jewellery with a stunning metal studded emerald saree. Ranaut, as Chandramukhi, stands strong in a palace. Also starring Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, and Lakshmi Menon in key roles, Chandramukhi 2 will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Karan Johar saying he's excited to watch 'Emergency': 'I am scared now...'

ALSO READ: Did you know Kriti Sanon gained 15 kg in 3 months for Mimi? Here's how the actor shed weight

Latest Entertainment News