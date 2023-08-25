King Of Kotha box office collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's film becomes biggest opener in Malayalam cinema

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dulquer Salmaan in King of Kotha

Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, King Of Kotha hit the big screen on August 24. Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, the gangster drama was the most-awaited film of Salmaan after the success of Sita Ramam.

On Day 1, King Of Kotha created a new record and became the biggest opener in Malayalam cinema. The film has received mixed reviews, however, it collected Rs 7.70 crore on its opening day, according to early estimates. It earned more than Rs 5 crore in Kerala on Day 1 and became the highest-dubbed Malayalam grosser from Hyderabad RTC X Roads and earned more than Rs 2.90 lakh.

King Of Kotha was expected to surpass Yash's KGF 2 in Kerala. For those unversed, KGF 2 earned Rs 7.25 crore in the state on its first day while Dulquer Salmaan's film earned Rs 5 crore. However, the film is giving a tough competition to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which collected Rs 8.20 crore on its Day 1. But, it managed to leave behind Rajinikanth's Jailer, which earned Rs 3.25 crore on Day 15. Jailer has now crossed Rs 500 crore at the box office worldwide.

Backed by Dulquer Salmaan and Zee Studios, King Of Kotha also stars Prasanna, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Gokul Suresh, and Nyla Usha. The film traces the story of Ravi's son Tony who desires to have a different life than his father. The story progresses when he falls in love with a woman from an affluent background.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is roaring at the box office. The film collected Rs 418.90 crore to date and can soon touch Rs 500 crore mark. Recently, Sunny Deol took to Instagram and thanked fans for loving the film.

