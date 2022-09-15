House of the Dragon teen star Emily Carey felt 'scared' to film sex scene with older co-star

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THEEMILYCAREY House of the Dragon teen star Emily Carey felt scared to film a sex scene with an older co-star

House of the Dragon: In the much-awaited fantasy series, 'House of the Dragon', teen star Emily Carey recently opened up about her uneasiness over filming uncomfortable sexual scenes for the show. Carey plays the role of young Alicent Hightower who is married to a much-elderly King Viserys played by Paddy Considine. In the latest episode of the series, fans got a peak at some of these 'cringe-worthy' intimate scenes between the two.

In one scene, Hightower bathes the King and in another, she lies motionless as King Viserys engages in involuntary intercourse. The actress recently shared her sceptical approach to filming the shots. In a chat with Newsweek, she said that she was scared of the scenes when she read the script at the age of 17, though when she did take part in it till she was 18. "It scared me because at that point I still hadn’t met Paddy, I didn’t know how much of a joy he was and how easy he was going to make [the scene], and all I saw was, you know, a 47-year-old man and me, I was a bit concerned", Carey shared.

The actress praised her intimacy coordinator and said, "And having that outlet of the intimacy coordinator, to be able to talk everything through and not be shunned, or not feel awkward, or not feel like Oh, this isn’t your job. I don’t want to make you feel uncomfortable but can I ask you… it was never any of that, it was just that open dialogue." The now-19-year-old went on to share that despite her apprehension, the shooting was “a lot easier than I thought it was going to be”.

Carey also revealed that she had never watched the series “Game of Thrones,” before being cast but when she finally watched the show in the pre-production period she was “nervous” about the “violent sex” themes. The actress added, “There’s a lot of violent sex and it made me nervous. I was like, Oh God, what am I gonna have to do in this show?".

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds films his colonoscopy to raise cancer awareness, says 'it can save your life' | WATCH

Emily isn’t the only cast member to be taken aback by the abundance of steamy scenes. Earlier, Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen said that the slew of sex scenes in his character is “slightly too much if you ask me”. The show's sequel, 'Game of Thrones' also gained the spotlight for its spicy nudity last year.

Also Read: Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga's Joker Folie a Deux cast expands, know the latest actor to join film

Also Read: Justin Bieber and Hailey celebrate 4th wedding anniversary; see their cute posts

Latest Web Series News