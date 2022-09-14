Ryan Reynolds films his colonoscopy to raise cancer awareness, says 'it can save your life' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ VANCITYREYNOLDS Ryan Reynolds shared his video undergoing colonoscopy

Ryan Reynolds took time out from his busy work schedule and underwent a colonoscopy. Interestingly, Reynolds just underwent the medical procedure but also shared a video on social media in which he gave his fans a glimpse of the entire procedure. Reynolds shared in the video that he is making his medical procedure public via the video because he wants to raise awareness around colon cancer, which is among the leading causes of death among men.

Ryan Reynolds shares video of his colonoscopy

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and his Wrexham soccer club co-chairman Rob McElhenney decided to partner up with Lead From Behind, a colon cancer awareness organisation. In the video, both actors revealed that if Reynolds lost a bet then he would broadcast his colonoscopy. Reynolds mentioned in the video that normally he would never have any medical procedure captured on camera. But this is an exception as he would get a chance to raise awareness about something that will 'save lives every day'. “That’s enough motivation for me to let you in on a camera being shoved up my a**,” Reynolds added.

Ryan Reynolds colonoscopy turns out to be 'life-saving'

During the colonoscopy procedure, Reynolds found out that he had an “extremely subtle polyp” on the right side of his colon, which was promptly removed. “This was potentially life-saving for you. I’m not kidding, I’m not being overly dramatic,” the doctor told the actor as he showed off images of the tissue. “This is exactly why you do this. You had no symptoms,” the doctor added in the video.

Colon cancer second biggest cancer killer in America

Colon cancer is the second biggest cancer killer in America. 1 in 24 Americans gets colon cancer. It is preventable. The best way to prevent colon cancer is by getting a colonoscopy when you turn 45. The guidelines changed in 2021 lowering the age from 50 to 45. People don’t want to talk about colonoscopies, let alone get one. Colon cancer is rising in young people - predicted to be the top cancer killer for people under 50 by 2030.

