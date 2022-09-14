Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga's Joker Folie a Deux cast expands, know the latest actor to join film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THETRUEKINGOFCOMEDY Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are lead pair in Joker: Folie a Deux

"Mud" actor Jacob Lofland is set to star in "Joker: Folie a Deux", directed by Todd Phillips. The movie is a follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster "Joker", starring Joaquin Phoenix in the role of Arthur Fleck aka The Joker, the iconic nemesis of the DC superhero Batman.

According to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, details of Lofland's character are under wraps.

The film is said to be set in part in Arkham Asylum, the medical facility frequented by many of Batman's villains in the comics. Phoenix and Phillips are back in their respective roles for the new project. Phillips is co-writing the screenplay with Scott Silver.

Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener also round out the cast of the upcoming movie. Studio Warner Bros has set October 4, 2024 as the release date for "Joker: Folie a Deux".

Lady Gaga, also known for films such as "A Star Is Born" and "House of Gucci", will play the role of Harley Quinn in the sequel. Unlike the dark and gritty "Joker", the sequel is being created as a musical.

