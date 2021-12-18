Girls Night In! Shows to binge-watch across Colors Infinity, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FOUR MORE SHOTS PLEASE Four More Shots Please

2021 has nearly come to an end but the party is just getting started as we enter the magical month of Christmas! Planning a girls night to indulge in the festive vibes of the celebratory season? Here's a curated list of the finest series you can binge watch for a joyous experience with your gal pals! Check out top recommendations across Colors Infinity, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar.

Pretty Little Liars – Colors Infinity

Pretty Little Liars is set in the fictitious town of Rosewood, Pennsylvania, and chronicles the lives of five girls: Aria Montgomery, Hanna Marin, Emily Fields, Spencer Hastings, and Alison DiLaurentis, whose clique disintegrates after Alison, the group's leader, vanishes. After a year apart, the remaining four friends are reunited when they start getting messages from a mysterious entity who threatens to reveal their innermost secrets.

Four More Shots Please! – Amazon Prime Video

Four More Shots Please!" follows the lives of four very different women, each of whom are facing her own struggles and dealing with life as it comes. These four buddies, who live on the southern outskirts of Mumbai, get together every couple of days to binge chat at their favorite garage bar. Four More Shots Please! is the perspective of an urban, millennial woman.

Orange Is the New Black - Netflix

Orange is the New Black follows the life of Piper Chapman who is a successful public relations executive. Her previous life catches up to her when she is sentenced to a minimum-security women's jail in New York. She makes friends with the quintessential characters she encounters and emerges to build a new life.

Sex And The City – Disney+Hotstar

Sex and the City is an American sitcom following the exploits of New York girl as she tries to negotiate Manhattan's single scene in fabulous stilettos. She works as a columnist and although she's never short of a date, there's one man who inspires more columns than most.

Bombay Begums – Netflix

Bombay Begums stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash and Plabita Borthakur in the lead roles. A CEO of a bank, a beautiful wife, a bar dancer and a bisexual, from a small town, make up Bombay Begums. This series, which had seen the doors of courts and legal proceedings for inappropriate content, continues to telecast on Netflix and pins a lot of hope for a socially acceptable Season 2 of this female centric desi series on the OTT platform.