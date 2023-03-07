Gaslight OTT Release: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey's whodunit mystery film on Disney Plus Hotstar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey's Gaslight OTT release date announced

Gaslight OTT Release: Actors Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey finally announced the release date of their much-awaited film Gaslight. The duo will be seen together first time on the screen and their fans are very excited for this fresh pairing. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Rahul Dev and Akshay Oberoi. Gaslight is a thriller and has a classic whodunit mystery at its core. It will be released directly on OTT and will drop on March 31 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Talking about the film, director Pavan Kripalani said, "'Gaslight' is a high-octane suspense thriller, the film will urge you to dig deep and hop onto a journey that brings new twists and turns as the story unfolds." He further mentioned, "With actors like Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh as my lead cast, I couldn't be more excited to share this one with the audiences."

Sara Ali Khan announced the release date with a teaser video. He wrote, "Imagine if you’re stuck in an elevator? Suddenly lights out no generator... Well this company can’t get better."

Gaslight is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

