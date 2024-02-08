From Prisoners to Lone Survivor: Shows, movies leaving Netflix in February 2024

If you love watching films and shows at the comfort of your home, OTT platforms are the perfect source of entertainment for the public. Netflix is one of the largest streaming giant in the world, which offers several thousands of movies and shows on the platform. However, every month Netflix removes some of these movies and shows after agreement with the platform and producers of these titles expires. However, most of the times these agreements are renewed but if not renewed those titles goes missing from Netflix. In the month of February 2024, 26 such titles are being removed from Netflix. Below is the list of films and shows which will no longer be available for streaming on Netflix.
Feb 7
MTV Floribama Shore (Season 1)
Feb 9
Prisoners
Feb 10
Father Stu
Goosebumps
Feb 14
Chicken Run
Prometheus
Real Steel
Feb 19
Operation Finale
Feb 23
Married at First Sight (Season 12)
The Real World (Season 12)
Feb 26
19-2 (Seasons 1–3)
Million Pound Menu
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
Feb 27
American Pickers (Season 15)
Feb 28
Babylon Berlin (Seasons 1–3)
Morbius
Snowpiercer
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Feb 29
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Don’t Worry Darling
Dredd
Dune
Good Boys
Legends of the Fall
Lone Survivor
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
R.I.P.D.
She’s All That
She’s the Man
Stand by Me
However, there are still many titles which will be available after February 2024 on Netflix including Good Grief, Society of the Snow, Malignant, The Equalizer 3, The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution, Those Who Wish Me Dead among many others.