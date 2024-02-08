From Prisoners to Lone Survivor: Shows, movies leaving Netflix in February 2024

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Titles that are leaving Netflix in February 2024.

If you love watching films and shows at the comfort of your home, OTT platforms are the perfect source of entertainment for the public. Netflix is one of the largest streaming giant in the world, which offers several thousands of movies and shows on the platform. However, every month Netflix removes some of these movies and shows after agreement with the platform and producers of these titles expires. However, most of the times these agreements are renewed but if not renewed those titles goes missing from Netflix. In the month of February 2024, 26 such titles are being removed from Netflix. Below is the list of films and shows which will no longer be available for streaming on Netflix.

Feb 7

MTV Floribama Shore (Season 1)

Feb 9

Prisoners

Feb 10

Father Stu

Goosebumps

Feb 14

Chicken Run

Prometheus

Real Steel

Feb 19

Operation Finale

Feb 23

Married at First Sight (Season 12)

The Real World (Season 12)

Feb 26

19-2 (Seasons 1–3)

Million Pound Menu

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Feb 27

American Pickers (Season 15)

Feb 28

Babylon Berlin (Seasons 1–3)

Morbius

Snowpiercer

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Feb 29

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Don’t Worry Darling

Dredd

Dune

Good Boys

Legends of the Fall

Lone Survivor

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

R.I.P.D.

She’s All That

She’s the Man

Stand by Me

However, there are still many titles which will be available after February 2024 on Netflix including Good Grief, Society of the Snow, Malignant, The Equalizer 3, The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution, Those Who Wish Me Dead among many others.