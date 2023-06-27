Bigg Boss OTT 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya gets evicted from Salman Khan’s show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aaliya Siddiqui walks out of Bigg Boss OTT 2 house in a surprise mid-week eviction.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s former wife Aaliya has been evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house. She was nominated by actress Jiya Shankar and had to walk out of the house after Bigg Boss announced a surprise mid-week eviction.

With this, Aaliya has now become the third contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. While Puneet Superstar was the first contestant to get eliminated from the reality show, Palak Purswani had to walk out the last weekend.

The contestants who are left inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house now are Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, Bebika Dhurve, and Akansha Puri. Prior to entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Aaliya and Nawaz’s divorce battle which turned ugly caught everyone’s attention. The two leveled several allegations against each other. Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin disowned their children and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. However, the actor denied the charges and claimed that Aaliya only wanted money.

During the nomination process on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt asked Aaliya to drop the victim card by constantly talking about her separation from Nawazuddin.

"Small things about our personalities reveal a lot about our personalities in life. We are what we do and not what we say we are going to do. I would like to frankly tell you something, shaadi meri bhi tooti hai, dher saari auraton ki tooti hai iske pehle, and unfortunately more will go through it in the future, but people get tired of seeing the victim card. I think if you drop the victim card, you will go far in life," said Pooja.

Moreover, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan also slammed Aaliya for playing the victim card and using Nawaz’s name. “Aap bahut baat kar chuki ho…ghar ke andar bhi aur bahar bhi. Aapne ek-ek ko pakad pakad ke apna version diya. Taaki hum woh version dikhaye. Who jo ghar ke baatein hai, husband-wife, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, father-in-law, mama ka chacha ka, iska-uska…idhar iss ghar mein nai hone ka... he said.

