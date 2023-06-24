Arshad Warsi-Barun Sobti's Asur 2 becomes most popular Indian show on IMDb worldwide

Follow us on Image Source : JIO CINEMA Asur 2

Asur 2: JioCinema's much-awaited crime thriller starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti has become a nationwide phenomenon, captivating audiences with its enthralling fusion of mythology and forensic science. This distinctive combination has become the show's signature, setting Asur apart as a truly unique and powerful crime thriller. The riveting show has created history, becoming India's biggest-ever series within just 3 weeks of its release. It is also now the most popular Indian show as per IMDb worldwide ratings (ranked 50th across the globe).

The show which bowed down to the audiences’ demand and released all its balance episodes at one go on June 3 (as against its daily episode plan), has delivered the scale and pace of viewership that has yet to be seen in the Indian streaming landscape. With a staggering near 3 crore viewers and close to 300 crore minutes of Watch Time in just over two weeks, Asur 2 is well and truly on its way to set a record that will take some getting to.

The first season of Asur garnered a devoted fan base, thanks to its gripping storyline and outstanding performances by Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti. The show expertly weaved together the mysteries of mythology and the enthralling realities of forensic science, creating an irresistible combination that kept audiences on the edge of their seats. Now, Asur 2 has captured the hearts of fans and viewers across India, solidifying its position as a top-rated web series. Audiences are captivated by the show's legendary signature track, spine-chilling lyrics, and soulful beats, as they embark on a journey through the mystical ghats of Benaras and witness the powerful portrayals by the talented ensemble cast, featuring Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang, Abhishek Chauhan, and Gaurav Arora.

Arshad Warsi, reprising his role as the popular and much-loved forensic expert, Dhananjay Rajpoot, shared his gratitude on the overwhelming response to the new season "I always knew Asur was an exceptional show. I am glad that today, everyone mirrors the same feeling! With the kind of fandom this show has created, we’re glad this season could take the excitement to new heights. For me, the hero of the show has always been the gripping and fast-paced story telling. I am not surprised but yes, grateful that this one-of-kind- crime thriller is now ranked as the most popular show from India!".

Barun Sobti also shared his thoughts on the show’s stupendous success, “I don’t think anything could have prepared us for this kind of fandom and critical acclaim for Asur 2. Despite a 3-year hiatus, the reaction to the trailer itself was absolutely phenomenal! From recreating the show’s iconic dialogues and themes to the incessant demand to be able to binge-watch the show in one go – the fandom for this show is unprecedented compared to any OTT web series. The outpouring of love continues and only grows every single day and now with IMDb ranking it as India’s most popular show, we can safely say, Asur 2 has only started its journey of creating new benchmarks in cinematic excellence!”

