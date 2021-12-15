Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Aarya 2 to The Family Man, top Indian web series of 2021 you can't miss

The year 2021 came with a swing of chronic virus that flooded our lives with relentless stress. But amidst the chaos, flourished a spectacular year for the Indian web series. As OTT platforms in India put forth a record-breaking number of streams while comforting the obvious stress outside our doors. Not only did this year pave way for the underrated actors and filmmakers community but it also contributed to putting Indian TV series on a global map while competing with mainstream Western TV series. Ratings of these TV series touched the very much deserved appreciation. They also garnered ratings from critiques as niche genres strived as the most favorable. As the year is nearing its end let us look at the list of top 10 Indian web series that cumulated love worldwide.

Aarya 2

Ram Madhvani helmed Aarya season 2 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Sushmita Sen returned in the titular role and the action drama received rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. Power-packed performances from an ensemble star-cast along with Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat, and Kapil Sharma’s ace direction made the second season of Aarya truly spectacular.

Dhindora

YouTuber Bhuvan Bams Dhindora is streaming on Youtube. It revolves around Bhuvan and his family's everyday lives, when an unexpected purchase leads to a series of events and depicts every common man's larger than life dreams.

The Family Man

Manoj Bajpayee's show The Family Man season 2 was released amidst much hype and fanfare. Samantha Akkineni's addition just got this Amazon Prime Video’s dose from the south industry. The show was a blend of comedy, action and drama in a homegrown spy franchise.

The Last Hour

Sanjay Kapoor starrer web series was set in a pristine Himalayan town. It marked Amazon Prime Video’s first-ever supernatural crime thriller. the series delved into the life of a newly transferred cop, Arup Singh (Sanjay Kapoor), who joined hands with a shaman, Dev (Karma Takapa), to solve mysterious crimes.

Aspirants

TVF’s Aspirants which streamed on Youtube starred Naveen Kasturia, Abhilash Thapliyal, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Sunny Hinduja and Namita Dubey in pivotal roles. The short series managed to pull the strings of the viewers. It portrayed the story of the journey of three UPSC (public service competitive exams in India) aspirants and their friendship against all odds.

Bombay Begums

The Netflix web series talked about five ambitious women from various walks of life navigate dreams, desires and disappointments in modern-day Mumbai. It successfully left a mark on the audience's heart and mind.